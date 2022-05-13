Beautiful home built by AXXO in the Presidio neighborhood! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom tiled primary shower, and air conditioning. With tall ceilings and an open floor plan the home feels light and bright. Perfect for a family, 2nd home get away, or rental. The property is close to the community park which has a dog park included. Come to the open houses on Saturday the 14th from 11:00-2:00 or Sunday the 15th from 10:00-1:00. HOA allows short term rentals, but must be verified by buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $685,000
