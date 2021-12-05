4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $679,900

Gorgeous Remodeled home in Doney Park in now waiting for you! 5th room can be a den or mudroom. Acre plus of land. All new windows throughout, complete interior renovation. Wood Stove PLUS an additional wood burning fireplace. Garage has an attached shop and there is a standalone shop in the back. VIEWS of the San Fransisco Peaks - come design your own backyard paradise. Come see it and fall in love!