Move In Ready for you! This home hosts all the modern features you are looking for. Open space flow floorplan, 9' ceilings, 8' doors, granite countertops, central home automation, recirculating hot water pump for quick hot water. New energy efficient appliances, Primary bath is complete with dual sinks, executive height vanities, separate toilet room, and open tile shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $679,000
