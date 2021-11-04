4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $675,000

Come take a look at this custom home built with love. Too many custom touches to list which includes granite countertops, real hardwood floors, custom tile surround showers and upgraded vanities. The vaulted ceilings, tons of windows and gas stove in living room make the living room feel super comfortable and welcoming. With 4 bedrooms, big open loft and an office, there is plenty of room for guests or a growing family. Front and backyards are heavily landscaped with large deck in backyard and wrought iron fencing. Just 550 feet from the playground and dog park, super close to hiking trails shopping, NAU, Interstate 17 & 40.