4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $674,999

Amazing opportunity to own a 4 bedroom townhouse in the desirable Presidio neighborhood! Beautiful open floor plan with a two story great room makes the home feel spacious. One bedroom is located downstairs and can easily be used as an office or den. This energy star certified home was built in December of '20 by Miramonte and features many upgrades including new chandeliers in the great room/kitchen, soft-close kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, an extended patio in the backyard, a fenced side yard (would make a perfect dog run) air conditioning, shelving and workbench built into the garage plus much more. Guest parking available to the side of the home (near front door) and behind home (near garage.) The remaining balance of the builder's 10 year warranty is transferable.