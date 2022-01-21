Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with many custom upgrades. Custom aged wood looking tile, custom window coverings, large front porch/deck. Builder was Everest, one owner and very lightly used. Open floor plan with the living room in view of the kitchen, sit in the living room enjoying the fireplace while dinner is cooking!!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $674,950
