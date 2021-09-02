4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $674,000

Equestrian enthusiasts - this is the home for you! This home is cozy and perfect for family and entertaining. 40x38 Detached Outbuilding includes a 300 square foot In-Law Quarters, tack room and storage loft. The welcoming single level, 4 bedroom home on 2.5 fenced acres also has a 4 stall barn for your horses. Tucked away in a private setting with a long driveway. Enjoy a spacious, open kitchen, dining and living area, primary suite, office or den, and 2 additional bedrooms. Enjoy the passive solar room, which is designed to heat in the winter and cool during the summer. There is a 10,000 gallon gravity fed water holding tank with pump to water the 2.5 acre property. Hot Tub Sold As Is.