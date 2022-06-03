4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $660,000

You found it! This home is located on one of the best lots in Presidio. This twin home is adjacent to a large community park with playground and dog run area. There is plenty of parking along the street or in your oversized garage. Main floor has a beautiful open floor plan with fireplace and gourmet kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops accent the bright white cabinets. The 8' foot doors on the first floor lead you into a large master suite. The patio is welcoming with pavers and a comfy spot for you to relax in the sun on artificial grass. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a large bathroom with dual sinks and separate shower area. The loft is a perfect spot for your desk or cozy nook for reading. All remaining furnishings can be included or negotiate it outside of escrow.