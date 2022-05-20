 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $650,000

Beautiful home built by AXXO in the Presidio neighborhood! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom tiled primary shower, and air conditioning. With tall ceilings and an open floor plan the home feels light and bright. Perfect for a family, 2nd home get away, or rental. The property is close to the community park which has a dog park included. HOA allows short term rentals, but must be verified by buyer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)