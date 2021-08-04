Single level home in Johnson Ranch consisting of 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. The Great Room with cathedral ceilings a Quartz stone gas fireplace and room for all. The kitchen has cupboards galore and counter space along with a kitchen island. The seller added a dog wash station in the laundry room. Out the back french doors is a covered patio for summer bar-b-ques All the appliances convey! House has A/C as well. In-ground trampoline may convey if buyer wants.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,900
