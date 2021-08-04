 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,900

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,900

Single level home in Johnson Ranch consisting of 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. The Great Room with cathedral ceilings a Quartz stone gas fireplace and room for all. The kitchen has cupboards galore and counter space along with a kitchen island. The seller added a dog wash station in the laundry room. Out the back french doors is a covered patio for summer bar-b-ques All the appliances convey! House has A/C as well. In-ground trampoline may convey if buyer wants.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)