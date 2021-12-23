You will love this sweet single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home and oversized (798 sqft) 3 car attached garage. This is a wonderful location nestled on a lovely .22 Ac corner lot with a dramatic backdrop of Mt Elden. Swiss Manor is one of Flagstaff's premier neighborhoods with easy access to hiking and biking trails and there is no HOA! There have been lots of nice improvements over the years - see attached improvement list - including a newer roof, a high efficiency Lennox furnace/central AC, new carpet and fresh paint to name just a few. Vaulted ceilings, a lovely kitchen, a spacious primary suite, cozy wood stove, enormous laundry room/walk-in pantry and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $649,000
