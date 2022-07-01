4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $641,500

Seller offering a credit of $6,500 towards buyer's closing costs. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets, custom tiled primary shower, and air conditioning. With tall ceilings and an open floor plan the home feels light and bright. Perfect for a family, 2nd home get away, or rental. The property is close to the community park which has a dog park included. HOA allows short term rentals, but must be verified by buyer.