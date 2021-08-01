4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $639,900

This lovely, special family home features upgraded flooring, carpet, cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace & gas plumbed to back yard. Upgraded master bath, with custom barn door entry, travertine tiles, granite counters, dbl sinks, upgraded fixtures, lights and mirrorsdesirable front porch and a beautiful back yard with 2 pines perfect for a hammock and a snooze!, large patio and artificial turf and low maintenance yard, the perfect place for a get together or a BBQ.Newer washer, gas dryer. Security doors on front and back doors. Ceiling fans in every room, 2'' blinds on all windows, custom windows treatments, Water softener and low HOA dues include parks for the kids and the pups. interior lot in apeaceful neighborhood, Mostly used as a second home. Hurry