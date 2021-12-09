4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $629,900

Quiet Cul-de-sac and a home that is ready to live in. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The living space is open yet cozy. The way this home lays out offers lots of opportunity for outdoor living. Roof is newer and the kitchen counters and appliances have been upgraded. Interior photos will be posted Thursday evening. Showings end Sunday 12th at 5pm. Offers are due Monday 13th by 10am, seller will respond by Tuesday 14th, by 12noon.