4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $629,850

Super opportunity to own a prospering working VRBO or buy a home with a guest house, there is FEW VACANCIES with this property, financial's available upon request! Lot's of possibilities. Both homes have AC and there is no NO HOA!!New electric throughout and all new plumbing! Selling fully furnished and turn key. Full set of plans available to expand the main house, 450 sq ft. ready to submit!! Buyer to verify all zoning requirements.