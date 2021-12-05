 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

  • Updated
Pine Del beauty - This 1973 home is like an open canvas that is ready for your creative touches. Enter through the stain glass door. Vaulted ceilings with wood beams and skylights open the main family rooms. This 4 bedroom home has lots of built in storage inside and out. Sit under the cover patio by the garden bed or on the deck with built in seats under the fruit trees. There is even a paved area for your hot tub!

