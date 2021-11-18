4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

South facing bright and open with the Primary bedroom on the main floor! This is one of those great homes in a great neighborhood. Walk up the front porch and be greeted by a large open living room with vaulted ceilings for a great space. Inside is a den/office, laundry room, Primary bedroom, dining room, kitchen & 1.5 baths and multiple storage areas. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms with an oversized full bath. Out back there is a large paver patio with a full spa and RV parking on the side. The property is well landscaped and the roof and paint are in great shape. The garage is oversized, so you can park 2 cars and have workshop space. Such a nice place. Offers DUE 11/22/21 12pm seller to respond 11/23 5pm. Home to be sold in current condition