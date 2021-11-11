 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000

Welcome to this perfect modern farmhouse. Upgrades are everywhere! The home is located in the highly sought after Ponderosa Trails subdivision. Single level, split floor-plan, with a bonus 4th bedroom! Brand NEW luxury vinyl ''seamless'' plank floors. NEW paint exterior and interior. The kitchen will make your friends jealous with NEW custom cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, custom banquette seating, and custom floating shelves. Baths have NEW vanities, NEW mirrors, NEW hardware, and impressive NEW tile-work. The rustic beams, and attention to detail brings it all together. Ask your agent for a full upgrade list. The home is a short distance from trails, parks, restaurants, shopping, the County Fairgrounds, and much more. Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)