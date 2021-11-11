Welcome to this perfect modern farmhouse. Upgrades are everywhere! The home is located in the highly sought after Ponderosa Trails subdivision. Single level, split floor-plan, with a bonus 4th bedroom! Brand NEW luxury vinyl ''seamless'' plank floors. NEW paint exterior and interior. The kitchen will make your friends jealous with NEW custom cabinetry, NEW countertops, NEW stainless steel appliances, custom banquette seating, and custom floating shelves. Baths have NEW vanities, NEW mirrors, NEW hardware, and impressive NEW tile-work. The rustic beams, and attention to detail brings it all together. Ask your agent for a full upgrade list. The home is a short distance from trails, parks, restaurants, shopping, the County Fairgrounds, and much more. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000
