Sensational Ranch-Style Single-Level! Sunny & Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath w/Vaulted Great Room. Wonderful Family-Game Room Addition is Perfect for Entertaining with Family and Friends. Pool Table, Pinball, and Family Room Furniture & Game Decor Included. Cozy Natural Gas Fireplace, Skylights, Island Kitchen w/Walk-In Pantry, Recessed Lighting, and Recent Engineered Flooring. Mfg Home Has Pier Supports w/Masonry Skirting. Upgraded Vinyl Low-E Windows in Mfg Home (not family room addition). Amazing Views of the San Francisco Peaks! Detached, Oversized Garage with Plenty of Room for 4, or More, Vehicles and Workshop Area. No HOA or HOA Fees! Original Owners Have Pampered This Home. Sparkling Clean and Move-In Ready. This is the Home You've Been Dreaming Of
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $625,000
