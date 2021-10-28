4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $620,000

This hillside 4 bedroom 3 bath , 1990 sq ft home sits on 1.3 acres with absolutely beautiful elevated views of the peaks! As soon as you enter you are drawn to the magnificent views out the large windows in the great room ! Note the blond hardwood pine flooring and gas log fireplace as well ***As a bonus there is a great in law quarters in the walk out basement with it's own entrance and gas fireplace! How could you use that space? A two car detached garage with workshop is another bonus as well! Come view this home located in desirable Timberline! There is room to play, entertain , park your toys and just live!