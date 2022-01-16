4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

Practically NEW Gorgeous home in Presidio, and LOADED with upgrades by Miramonte Homes. 4 Bedrooms, or leave the downstairs bedroom as a Study, 4 full baths, 2 Primary Bedrooms -Main Level and upstairs , Huge loft with living area upstairs and on main level. 9 foot ceilings and 8 ft doors. Central AC, Granite kitchen counters with Maple cabinetry, Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Carpet with upgraded 6 lb padding, Gas Fireplace with Tile Surround, Dual pane low E series vinyl windows, keyless garage entry, gas stub for Dryer and at the rear patio for BBQ grill. Foam insulation, home is Energy Star Certified, with anERV clean air exchange system and 50 year Pro-Roof shingles. HOA is $85/quarter and will currently allow Short Term Rentals. Most Furnishings may be available outside Escrow.