 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,900

Practically NEW Gorgeous home in Presidio, and LOADED with upgrades by Miramonte Homes. 4 Bedrooms, or leave the downstairs bedroom as a Study, 4 full baths, 2 Primary Bedrooms -Main Level and upstairs , Huge loft with living area upstairs and on main level. 9 foot ceilings and 8 ft doors. Central AC, Granite kitchen counters with Maple cabinetry, Engineered Hardwood Flooring, Carpet with upgraded 6 lb padding, Gas Fireplace with Tile Surround, Dual pane low E series vinyl windows, keyless garage entry, gas stub for Dryer and at the rear patio for BBQ grill. Foam insulation, home is Energy Star Certified, with anERV clean air exchange system and 50 year Pro-Roof shingles. HOA is $85/quarter and will currently allow Short Term Rentals. Most Furnishings may be available outside Escrow.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)