4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $589,000

Come see this Unique updated 4 bedroom 3 Bath home. 2 Master Bedrooms with Bathrooms upstairs! A newly painted front patio, a large patio in the back yard with grilling area, and fruit trees plus Mount Elden views! Additional 2 bedrooms downstairs. All new ceiling fans. All on a Quiet street just down from Bushmasters Park! Please allow close of Escrow to be June 1stOwners are Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Arizona

