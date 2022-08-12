 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $584,900

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $584,900

Located in Flagstaff Meadows, this Capstone home features four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This Zero Energy ready home has Energy Star appliances, Spray Foam insulation, tankless natural gas water heater, low impact, low VOC construction. There is a Fresh Air Exchange - which supplies fresh filtered air to your new home, central Air Conditioning for hot summers, and a Seller-owned Prometheus 5.76 Kw Grid Tied Solar System. Step inside to wood plank tile, Alaska white granite countertops (kitchen and baths), white subway tile backsplash, a large primary bedroom walk-in closet, tiled stand-up shower, and a landscaped yard. The garage is oversized for extra storage. This home is the next generation of efficiency with modern finishes. Book your showings today.

