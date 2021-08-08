 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

Beautiful and modern home in Presidio in the Pines! This townhouse was the model for the development and has so many upgrades! Gorgeous kitchen with white raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Livingroom has a very cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite is large with a huge walk-in closet and has a balcony to relax and enjoy amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious too! There is a big loft upstairs perfect for a game room or office. This home features central air!! Oversized 2-car garage equipped with extra storage and a built-in safe. Amazing location close to trails and parks. Short drive to downtown and only 1.3 miles to NAU.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)