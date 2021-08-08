Beautiful and modern home in Presidio in the Pines! This townhouse was the model for the development and has so many upgrades! Gorgeous kitchen with white raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Livingroom has a very cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite is large with a huge walk-in closet and has a balcony to relax and enjoy amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious too! There is a big loft upstairs perfect for a game room or office. This home features central air!! Oversized 2-car garage equipped with extra storage and a built-in safe. Amazing location close to trails and parks. Short drive to downtown and only 1.3 miles to NAU.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Kentucky woman was found dead at Lake Powell this weekend after authorities say she was caught in a flash flood.
Hurry, last remaining available National Forest backing home in The Hills at Slayton Ranch with some large Ponderosa Pine trees on your lot! A…
- Updated
PHOENIX — More than 150 Arizona doctors on Thursday urged Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools, dialing up pressure as coronavir…
- Updated
As the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought renewed concern over the pandemic, Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be reinstating all …
School starts next week for most Flagstaff students and the district is busy responding to updated CDC guidance surrounding COVID-19.
Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
Flagstaff schools are preparing for an in-person start to the school year next week, and despite increasing COVID-19 cases and pressure from l…
Please PLEASE School Board: reinstate Tony Cullen as principal of Flag High. What has taken place should not stand: it is unjust, evil, and se…
With the sounds of heavy equipment beeping and motors revving, crews with Tiffany Construction were busy Friday afternoon reinforcing channels…
- Updated
This Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, local singer-songwriter Ed Kabotie is bringing the Rumble on the Mountain back for the seventh yea…