4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $560,000

Beautiful and modern home in Presidio in the Pines! This townhouse was the model for the development and has so many upgrades! Gorgeous kitchen with white raised panel cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Livingroom has a very cozy fireplace. Master bedroom suite is large with a huge walk-in closet and has a balcony to relax and enjoy amazing views of the San Francisco Peaks. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious too! There is a big loft upstairs perfect for a game room or office. This home features central air!! Oversized 2-car garage equipped with extra storage and a built-in safe. Amazing location close to trails and parks. Short drive to downtown and only 1.3 miles to NAU.