Single Level Home in the ever popular University Highlands. This 4 bedroom/2 bath home has wheel chair accessibility and a wide open floor plan! The light filled family room addition is packed with great new flooring and comfortable seating for a crowd. Home boasts two primary bedrooms and the family room/great room new windows & doors helps keep the home warmer in winter and cooler in the summer as well as save on energy bills. Terrific opportunity for a home in beautiful Flagstaff Arizona. Note: Home does have settling in the slab that was there prior to purchase so see documents tab for additional information.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $555,988
