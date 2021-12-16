4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $549,000

Charming Cosnino Home on 4.5 heavily treed acres, bordering forest service on 2 sides and lovely Peak views! Large shop can be used as a workshop, storage or converted back to a garage. Bring your horses, RV or Boat.... the possibilities are endless. All this on a paved road with county snow removal, Doney Park Water and Natural Gas. Home is being sold ''as is'' and priced accordingly.