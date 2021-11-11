 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $545,000

Beautiful 4Bed 3Bath 2,280sqft home with vaulted ceilings and skylights on all the right places to make it open and bright. Relax and Enjoy the Great mountain views from inside or sit on the back patio while enjoying a nice drink.Separate inside laundry room. On the summer enjoy the lush green trees while in winter the beautiful snow surrounding the property.2 car Carport and 3 out buildings for storage one can be used for hobby room .Easy to show just call to set up appointment 2 hours before your showing. Call Adolfo at 602-677-7686 to set up appointment.

