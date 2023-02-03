Great opportunity to own an END unit, 4 bedroom, nicely appointed townhome in the superbly convenient location of Railroad Springs. This fantastic townhome offers its new owner some fantastic standard features such as: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, 6 panel doors, ceiling fans, 2 car attached garage and so much more! Whether you're looking for a primary home, a 2nd home or an investment - this home has it all!