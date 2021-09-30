 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $525,000

Upper Greenlaw gem! Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with custom updates. Skylights and sun tubes bring in lots of natural light. Features a wood burning stove, bamboo and ceramic tile flooring, laundry room, brand new range, tankless water heater, newer natural gas furnace, and 1 car garage. Beautiful backyard with apple and peach trees and a grapevine, all of which produce fruit. Landscaped with a drip system, drought tolerant and native plants, and a large garden bed. Attic was recently insulated to enhance the home's sustainability. Ample storage available through a shed and covered side-yard. Home can be configured for two residences to create a 1 bedroom, 1 bath mother-in-law suite, with passive solar heating, a soaking tub, and a seperate entrance and parking area.

