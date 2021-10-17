 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $505,000

Are you looking for your forever home? That perfect second home? Or that income producing successful AirBnB... Or a little bit of it all? Look no further! This FULLY FURNISHED amazing home in the woods will give you that cabin feel! Bundle up with a warm blanket by the fireside and watch the snow fall this winter! The spacious yard provides endless opportunities to sit back and enjoy the ponderosas. Did someone say hammock? Check out the Matterport Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r8zb55tAQxD&amp;mls=1

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)