FULLY FURNISHED AND UTILITIES INCLUDED This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with den/office is available starting January 9th 2023. This spacious home is on a quiet street in the middle of the community. Inside is a neutral contemporary design with tile flooring in major living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and sink is located upstairs for convenience. Crestview is located close to grocery shopping, Home Depot and restaurants
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vehicle traffic is on its way to being demoted in Flagstaff.
There were two kinds of forges that blacksmith Joshua Meyer expected to encounter when he agreed to compete before millions of viewers on the …
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) hosted a third public meeting Monday to discuss plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.
Flagstaff will be tasked with voting in four city council members from a pool of seven candidates on Nov. 8.
National Weather Service rain gauges across northern Arizona showed significantly more rain than normal this monsoon season, which officially …
For police in pursuit or searching for suspects, they’re eyes in the sky. For wildland firefighters, they’re a ride out of dangerous situation…
Several floods and 16 years later, City of Flagstaff weighs solutions for problematic Highway 180 culvert
As the City of Flagstaff continues to manage a response to multiple post-fire flood corridors, engineering teams have narrowed down two potent…
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
Both of Flagstaff resident Jennifer Shinaman's sons broke one of their bones at a young age, almost exactly a year apart.
Nearly 200 runners and kid’s dashers enjoyed the wild expansive views of the Kaibab National Forest’s Government Prairie.