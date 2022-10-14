 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,000

FULLY FURNISHED AND UTILITIES INCLUDED This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with den/office is available starting January 9th 2023. This spacious home is on a quiet street in the middle of the community. Inside is a neutral contemporary design with tile flooring in major living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with washer, dryer, and sink is located upstairs for convenience. Crestview is located close to grocery shopping, Home Depot and restaurants

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)