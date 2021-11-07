This home is an absolute gem. Located close to all the amenities Flagstaff has to offer as well as views of the San Francisco Peaks. You'll see yourself sitting outside on the covered patio on a hot day or having a cup of morning joe on the balcony while enjoying the mountain views. Invite friends and family over to sit around the built in fire pit in the backyard. This home offers a lot of space with its 4 bedrooms and bonus room. Come see what all the talk is about!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little more than three months after taking the role, Dave Roth has stepped down as the interim principal of Flagstaff High School. Roth init…
- Updated
An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, according to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department.
- Updated
The Coconino National Forest is currently offering free-use fuelwood in an area near Schultz Pass, as part of the leftover slash and woody mat…
- Updated
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature viol…
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week starting Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School announced Tuesday evening a move to remote learning in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
The most controversial move came when Inglewood's head coach went for a two-point conversion when the team was already up 104-0.
The 72-acre prescribed burn on city-owned land Tuesday came as the first of several city led burns planned throughout the week, and part of a training exchange that has brought other municipal fire officials from across the county to Flagstaff.
In a shifting real estate industry, RE/MAX Peaks Properties and Re/Max Fine Properties merge in Flagstaff
It’s getting harder for the little guy to compete. That was the message from Andrew Meyer regarding the recent merger of Re/Max Peak Properties and Re/Max Fine Properties last month.
- Updated
Draft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.