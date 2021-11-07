 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $499,900

This home is an absolute gem. Located close to all the amenities Flagstaff has to offer as well as views of the San Francisco Peaks. You'll see yourself sitting outside on the covered patio on a hot day or having a cup of morning joe on the balcony while enjoying the mountain views. Invite friends and family over to sit around the built in fire pit in the backyard. This home offers a lot of space with its 4 bedrooms and bonus room. Come see what all the talk is about!

