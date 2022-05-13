Amazing opportunity to own a 2432 SQFT manufactured home on 2.5 acres in Doney Park! The fully fenced yard has 2 gates, a horse coral, and beautiful mountain views. Constructed in 2016 this home is built to last with concrete siding that looks like wood and a metal roof. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open floor plan that feels spacious and bright with vaulted ceilings and 2 living spaces. There is no HOA and water must be delivered or hauled in. The best way to drive to the property is to take E Neptune Drive to Mars, take a right on the first dirt road (which is Mercury) and the home is on the right.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $485,000
