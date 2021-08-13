4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $480,000

The largest floor plan in Railroad Springs on a corner lot! You'll love this beautiful 4BR, 3.5BA townhome that offers open concept living, a large kitchen island, second master on main level, two car garage and more! With the newest technology in real estate, Buyers can see exactly what the top bid price is to lock in contract AND they're not rushed into it. No more guessing. No early acceptance of offers and missing your chance. Every Buyer gets the same opportunity whether cash or conventional. Completely transparent. Seller even including Home Warranty unlike other homes where Buyers get nothing. Super easy to register. Super easy to submit bid.