The largest floor plan in Railroad Springs on a corner lot! You'll love this beautiful 4BR, 3.5BA townhome that offers open concept living, a large kitchen island, second master on main level, two car garage and more! With the newest technology in real estate, Buyers can see exactly what the top bid price is to lock in contract AND they're not rushed into it. No more guessing. No early acceptance of offers and missing your chance. Every Buyer gets the same opportunity whether cash or conventional. Completely transparent. Seller even including Home Warranty unlike other homes where Buyers get nothing. Super easy to register. Super easy to submit bid.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Another topic driving community members to Flagstaff Unified School District's Wednesday board meeting was Tony Cullen. On July 27, the distri…
This past week has been a roller coaster for residents of the Flagstaff Village Apartments just off South Milton Road.
- Updated
School starts Wednesday, but the Flagstaff Unified School District is still adjusting its approach to COVID. At their Tuesday night meeting, F…
Please PLEASE School Board: reinstate Tony Cullen as principal of Flag High. What has taken place should not stand: it is unjust, evil, and se…
The seventh annual Rumble on the Mountain echoed across the Colorado Plateau on Saturday night, reverberating from the volcanic mountaintops d…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Stark differences in approaches to surging Arizona coronavirus cases continued to appear Wednesday as more medical providers and edu…
As origin stories go, electric longboard entrepreneur Weston Smith has several formative experiences from which to choose, all valid and illum…
- Updated
School started Wednesday for Flagstaff Unified School District students amid changing COVID-19 strategies.
Many pressing issues weigh heavily on people’s mind these days in Flagstaff, not the least of which is COVID-19’s delta variant comeback, the …
From 1968 until 1982, a little old lady lived in a big stone house four miles down Woody Mountain Road, southwest of Flagstaff. She was France…