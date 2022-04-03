 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $470,000

Perfect primary residence or investment property. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in desirable Smokerise neighborhood with no HOA. Fireplace in living room, fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location near Flagstaff Mall, grocery shopping, hiking/biking trails, movie theatre, etc. No short term rentals restrictions. Open House Saturday, April 2nd from 10am-1pm and Sunday, April 3rd from 11am-2pm.

