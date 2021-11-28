4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $465,000

Scheduled your home tour today! Come check out this house that has been recently updated. Great 4 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage and a large fenced back yard. Nice centralized location, NO HOA with Mt. Elden views and close to national forest Bushmaster park. Upgrades include new flooring of entire house, freshly painted outside, water heater, and front patio rocks. A must see before its gone! Professional photos coming soon!!