 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $465,000

Scheduled your home tour today! Come check out this house that has been recently updated. Great 4 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage and a large fenced back yard. Nice centralized location, NO HOA with Mt. Elden views and close to national forest Bushmaster park. Upgrades include new flooring of entire house, freshly painted outside, water heater, and front patio rocks. A must see before its gone! Professional photos coming soon!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)