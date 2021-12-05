4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $442,000

Amazing Opportunity to own this charming & lovingly maintained home in Pine Park Manor. Living room has a cozy fireplace & sitting area. Primary bedroom with its own bath & also a separate sitting/dressing area. Fourth bedroom has its own keyed entry & could be used as separate dwelling. Good-sized kitchen has space for a breakfast table and there is a separate dining room as well. The original deck is now fully enclosed with oversized windows and is like having another, massive, living room that overlooks your HUGE backyard that is perfect for entertaining a large number of folks. Backyard has a large storage shed, built-in outdoor fireplace/grill and plenty of room (plus a ramp) for your RV/Trailer. Generous access to backyard from either side of the house. This one is truly special!