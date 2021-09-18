4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $415,000

 Skip to main content
Great Horse Property or Mini Ranch with amazing panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks. Bring your horses and animals and enjoy the cool weather and Pine Forests of Flagstaff Arizona. This property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a recently remodeled kitchen. Only 20 minutes to downtown and 10 minute. s to the Flagstaff Mall. This would make a perfect starter home in Flagstaff and it is currently financed with a VA loan. New roof in 2018. Property includes a two horse barn, storage shed, corral and is perimeter fenced. Bring and store your RV, Boats, ATV etc. No HOA's on this one. 2500 gallon cistern. Come make Flagstaff your home and enjoy all it has to offer.

