4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $405,000

Huge 4 bedroom with 2 full baths home on corner lot. Home features split floorplan, open concept with vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fans & living & family rooms. Large open kitchen with skylight, Island & plenty of cabinets & counter space. Spacious primary bedroom with bathroom which includes double sinks and garden tub. 2 car garage separated by breezeway. Fenced backyard with lots of space to gather with family & friends. Come take a tour!