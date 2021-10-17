 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $405,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $405,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $405,000

Huge 4 bedroom with 2 full baths home on corner lot. Home features split floorplan, open concept with vaulted ceilings, skylights, ceiling fans & living & family rooms. Large open kitchen with skylight, Island & plenty of cabinets & counter space. Spacious primary bedroom with bathroom which includes double sinks and garden tub. 2 car garage separated by breezeway. Fenced backyard with lots of space to gather with family & friends. Come take a tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)