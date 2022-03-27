 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $400,000

Perhaps the most affordable four bedroom home in Flagstaff. This home is a harmonious blend of form and function located in a desirable heavily forested neighborhood with a communtiy park just minutes from NAU and downtown.This home features a professionally designed kitchen witjh custom soft closed cabinets. open floor plan for entertaining and plenty of serene outdoor space.OPEN HOUSE Fri 2pm-5pm

