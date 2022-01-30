 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $380,000

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split floor plan country charmer!Enjoy spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks from your living room while cozied up by the wood burning stove. Interior freshly painted throughout along with an updated kitchen. Endless possibilities await you on this 2.40 acre property. Paved, County Maintained road with water haul or delivery available. This lovely home won't last long!Open House: Sat. 1/29 10am-2pm & Sun. 1/30 12pm-3pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)