4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $380,000

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split floor plan country charmer!Enjoy spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks from your living room while cozied up by the wood burning stove. Interior freshly painted throughout along with an updated kitchen. Endless possibilities await you on this 2.40 acre property. Paved, County Maintained road with water haul or delivery available. This lovely home won't last long!Open House: Sat. 1/29 10am-2pm & Sun. 1/30 12pm-3pm