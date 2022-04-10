 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $375,000

Need space? Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home in Kachina Village. You will love the additional Sunny 205 sq. ft. Arizona room with auto-close skylights (when its raining) and all the spacious other rooms. Huge kitchen with upgraded cabinets and tons of storage. 2 decks, a patio and storage shed outside. Hurry at this price it wont last!

