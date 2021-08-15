4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $350,000

Turnkey single level vacation or year-round residence available in Kachina Village. With 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and approx. 1,900 sq. ft. for your enjoyment, there is no shortage of space for your friends and family. The kitchen has ample counter space and room to gather. Get comfortable on the front covered porch or take in the northern Arizona skies on the open rear deck. Plenty of off-street parking is available with the two-stall garage, paved driveway, and additional paved area large enough for a medium size boat or RV. All of this under the cover of a metal roof! Call today for your showing!