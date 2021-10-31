4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000

Rural living just minutes from town. Enjoy the Flagstaff Starry skies at night and the panoramic mountain views during the day. This 2.5 acre parcel includes a 2 car garage and an additional shed as well as animal paddocks and shade. This split floorplan, 4 bedroom 2 bath home is in good condition and ready to view in person. Photos coming next week. Please make your appointment today! Seller says the house is affixed and has straps. Fridge washer and dryer convey. Water haul with 2500 gallon cistern. No Showings until Monday.