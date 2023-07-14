Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Flagstaff's premier golf course community, Pine Canyon! Turn-key ready and just 200 yards from the 9th green, this private and stunning single-level contemporary home offers unmatched views of the fairways and woodlands, inviting you to indulge and unwind. Recently remodeled by Salcito Custom Homes, the spacious split floor plan boasts a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island that's perfect for entertaining. You'll appreciate the attention to detail and luxurious touches throughout that make this home truly special. The primary is a true oasis of comfort and sophistication, featuring dual vanities, in-floor heating, and a large walk-in custom closet. True privacy and convenience abound-see more & video! True privacy and convenience abound - this home is fit for comfort and luxury, and includes spectacular spaces, including the covered patio w/heaters, a built-in BBQ, gas firepit, and an effortless outdoor dining experience soaked in views of woodlands and of the 9th green. Just a 2 minute ride on the cart path to the celebrated modern culinary destination of Morrish Station, where exceptional culinary and nostalgia intersect.