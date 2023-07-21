Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Flagstaff's premier golf course community, Pine Canyon! Turn-key ready and just 200 yards from the 9th green, this private and stunning single- level contemporary home offers unmatched views of the fairways and woodlands, inviting you to indulge and unwind. Recently remodeled by Salcito Custom Homes, the spacious split floor plan boasts a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island that is perfect for entertaining. You will appreciate the attention to detail and luxurious touches throughout that make this home truly special. The primary is an oasis of comfort and sophistication, featuring dual vanities, in-floor heating, and a large walk-in custom closet. True privacy and convenience abound-see more and video!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,870,000
