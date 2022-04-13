**Construction will begin end of May** Own this stunning home in Flagstaff's premiere golf community. This home features soaring 12 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, massive upstairs game room with wet bar, huge master closet, and so much more. The open glass stairs set a modern tone as you enter. Comfortably work from home in the large home office. The garage boasts a 10 foot garage door with a 34 foot deep bay. Take in the serene ponderosa pine forest from the huge rear deck, accessible from the living room, dining room, or master suite. The entire first floor is flat, with no steps from the garage or entry into the home. Hurry! There is still time for buyer to make interior selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,650,000
