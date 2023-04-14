$3600 Beautiful 4 bed/3bath home available for rent MAY 21st. This home is nicely updated with great open floor plan, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace and a kitchen area great for entertaining. Full bathroom downstairs. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. 2 car garage, Two additional spots on driveway. Study area/den /home office on upper level. Outdoor patio/bbq. Air conditioning. Premier neighborhood close to NAU, WL Gore, trails, parks, grocery. 7 minute drive to downtown. 10 mins FMC. Qualified students welcome. Owner will consider dog(s) on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and amenities (internet/cable). Background/credit checks apply. Go to villagelandshoppe.com for application. VLS Real Estate. Call Veronica 928-699-3643. NO TEXTS PLEASE