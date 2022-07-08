 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,550,000

*Construction beginning July 2022*. Own this stunning custom home in Flagstaff's premiere golf community. The privately gated Pine Canyon features first class amenities including a championship golf course designed by Jay Morrish, a beautiful clubhouse and dining room, tennis courts, basketball courts, recreation center, pool, and so much more! Hurry, there is still time for buyer to make some interior selections.

