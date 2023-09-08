Gorgeous Townhome in Presidio. Bright open great room with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with pantry, granite counters, island and custom cabinets. Primary bedroom downstairs with bathroom. Spacious loft and 2nd primary suite upstairs. Covered patio and 2 car garageFully furnished and ready for move in!Owner is a licensed Realtor in the state of Az.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,500
